Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 43,000 Jabs Administered On Dec.13

Tunis/Tunisia — 43.652 COVID-19 jabs (18,892 first doses, 6,667 boosters, 15,843 third shots and 250 travel shots) were administered on December 13, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The number of COVID-19 vaccines administered till December 13 reached 11,057,851. This includes 6,312,309 first shots, 4,112,577 boosters, 608,073 third doses and 24,892 travel shots.

Figures show 5,377,874 people have been fully vaccinated till this date, including 4,112,577 who got two doses and 1,265,297 who received one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose or as they had previously contracted the virus.

The number of people registered on the Evax.tn platform to book jab appointments have so far reached 7,232,358.