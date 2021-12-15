Tunisia: Creation of National Rally for Salvation Announced

14 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A number of national personalities, politicians, independents and members of the suspended parliament announced the creation of the National Rally for Salvation.

The structure is designed to develop a project for economic and social salvation and a return to representative democracy, said Néjib Chebbi, one of the founding members.

This is neither a political party nor a political front, Chebbi told a news conference on Tuesday. It is rather a rally which brings together experienced politicians and a coordination framework to pool the efforts of national forces.

The ultimate purpose, Chebbi said, is to work on a social and economic salvage plan and champion the rule of law as part of a representative democracy which secures the separation of powers and safeguards rights and freedoms.

There is need to put in place a government of national salvation. Reform has to be premised on national dialogue and it is unreasonable and unacceptable to see one side have the monopoly of decision.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X