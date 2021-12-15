Tunisia: Creation of National Rally for Salvation Announced

Tunis/Tunisia — A number of national personalities, politicians, independents and members of the suspended parliament announced the creation of the National Rally for Salvation.

The structure is designed to develop a project for economic and social salvation and a return to representative democracy, said Néjib Chebbi, one of the founding members.

This is neither a political party nor a political front, Chebbi told a news conference on Tuesday. It is rather a rally which brings together experienced politicians and a coordination framework to pool the efforts of national forces.

The ultimate purpose, Chebbi said, is to work on a social and economic salvage plan and champion the rule of law as part of a representative democracy which secures the separation of powers and safeguards rights and freedoms.

There is need to put in place a government of national salvation. Reform has to be premised on national dialogue and it is unreasonable and unacceptable to see one side have the monopoly of decision.