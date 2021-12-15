Tunisia: Covid-19 - Médenine Reports One Death

14 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Medenine/Tunisia — Médenine logged one more COVID-19 death over the last 24 hours, said Preventive Healthcare Dirtector Zayed El Anz.

A further 71 infections from 1,329 tests were also reported.

The death toll reached 1,174n, while the caseload rose to 33, 767 infections.

The new positive cases include 18 among pupils. The geographical distribution is as follows : 6 cases in Midoun, 5 in Southern Médenine, 4 in Zarzis and 3 in Houmt Souk, in addition to two teachers who tested positive in Zarzis amid a spike in confirmed cases in the governorate.

Two classrooms were closed so far in Houmt Souk.

