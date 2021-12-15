Tanzania: GBV - Hope for Girls Led By Example in Award

HOPE for Girls and Women Tanzania, a local Non-Governmental Organisation has won anti-Gender Based Violence (GBV) battle award issued by United Nations Population (UNFPA), UN Women, European Union (EU) and several embassies in Tanzania in Dar es Salaam recently.

The award is expected to increase capability and renewed vigor within the organization which conducts its activities in Serengeti and Butiama districts, Mara Region where it is fighting against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and other GBV acts.

The prize was given to six top most organizations campaigning against GBV in Tanzania during the Joint Champions Award and Concert on 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence in Dar es Salaam last week. '

'The victory is a motivation to us and has injected more energy into our activities," says a delighted Director of Hope for Girls and Women Tanzania , Rhobi Samwelly, in an interview shortly with the 'Daily News' after winning the prize.

Ms Rhobi said the grant will be reserved for activities contributing to the fight against GBV in the mentioned districts of Mara Region, adding that she was sure her organization deserved the award, and was thus rewarded accordingly. '

'The international organizations have their own rating standards.

But we are keen to ensure we reach our goals," Ms Rhobi, who has earned recognition in and outside the country, for rescuing hundreds of girls from the danger of being subjected to FGM, said.

Apart from rescuing many girls, Ms Rhobi said the education offered by her organization has helped change the mindsets of parents and guardians who are now supporting the campaign against FGM.

" Also, the use of smart phones has enabled us to receive lead information on issues surrounding GBV , in this way we have managed to save the victims.

The method has contributed a lot to our success," she added.

There are some girls who had been victims of GBV but have been given vocational training and other skills by her organization.

"Our organization has empowered young girls in both education and economic activities.

Some of them have been employed and others have formed their own businesses in various areas.

To us this is something to be proud of and it is truly en- couraging, Ms Rhobi further said.

She said her organization will continue to carry out its activities systematically in order to reach its goals which include fighting all forms of GBV, while FGM gets top priority.

For the campaign against gender-based violence to bear fruit, she said the local NGO works hand in hand with the government through the Gender and Children Desk in the Police Force, Social Welfare and Social Development.

The organization owns and runs two safety centres for sheltering victims of gender-based violence in Butiama and Seren- geti districts.

Already some girls have sought refuge at the two safety centres in Mugumu and Butiama, for fear of being mutilated later on this year.

"We have received children who have fled from their homes.

We, Hope for Girls is ready to rescue all girl children fleeing these acts of GBV as soon as we are tipped off, " said Ms Rhobi.

She mentioned the clans preparing to mutilate their children this year as Wairege, Wasweta and Wamera.

The organization continues to warn wananchi, through the police force in areas of its operation that FGM is a crime.

Available data show that so far, the organization has rescued more than 1,000 girls who were at risk of being mutilated, in Serengeti and Butiama districts.