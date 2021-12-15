Tanzania: Azam Admit Facing Tough Season

AZAM have admitted that the ride in the NBC Premier League season is tough for them while calling for patience as the team still rebuilds to get back to winning ways.

The Chamazi- based giants dropped essential two points following a barren draw with Kagera Sugar at a refurbished Azam Complex which now has electronic advertising billboards similar to those seen at European stadia.

It was a setback for the hosts as they had all the required resources to win the game including their lethal striker Prince Dube who was drafted into the starting XI for the first time this season before he was substituted in the second half.

But, speaking after the game, the team's captain Bruce Kangwa said they are still in the process to get used to each other as most players in the squad are new hence enough time is required to bring them together.

"Whenever we play Kagera Sugar, it is always a tough match as each side fight hard for maximum three points and today, it was also a tense encounter which ended in a draw.

"We have begun the season poorly but we continue to fight hard, keeping in mind that many players in our team are new and it needs more time for us to understand each other," said the Zimbabwean player.

About clinching the season's Premier League title, Kangwa replied that there is still a long way to go and that in the second round of the contest, things are likely going to transform.

He also positively commented about the return of Dube in the team saying he is going to boost the team as far as doing well in their follow-up matches is concerned.

To their fans, the skipper encouraged them not to lose hope and that they will scale up the fight in order to get back to winning ways as they want them to be.

On his part, Kagera Sugar coach Francis Baraza said it was a difficult game against a complete side which has got quality players and a technical bench.

He added that his strategy to get an away clean sheet worked better for them while singling out his player Erick Mwijage as the backbone for his team whose quality is exceptional.

Elaborating on his next league match against Simba, Baraza called on his players to maintain their stamina saying Simba is one of the best clubs in Africa which has got talented players and perfect technical bench.

"We need to double our preparations before facing Simba and that our players should not relax but rather work hard in order to generate positive results from them (Simba)," said the Kenyan trainer.

With the outcome, Azam are seventh on the log with 11 points from eight meetings while Kagera Sugar are ninth on the ladder with 9 points from the same number of played fixtures.

Meanwhile the Ice-makers club on Monday evening confirmed it has parted ways with their Zambian tactician George Lwandamina 'Chicken' on mutual consent.