Cameroon: Football - New Fecafoot Boss Meets Sports Minister

Samuel Eto'o had a working visit with the Minister of Sports and Physical Education yesterday December 13, 2021.

The Minister of Sports and physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, granted audience to the newly-elected President of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), Samuel Eto'o Fils, yesterday December 13, 2021 in his cabinet. The working visit between the Minister of Sports and Physical and a delegation from the Executive Bureau of FECAFOOT came barely three days after Samuel Eto'o was elected as president of FECAFOOT. Samuel Eto'o led the delegation from FECAFOOT. Yesterday's visit was the first official outing of the new president of FECAFOOT after taking office.

Speaking during the audience, Minister Mouelle Kombi on behalf of the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education congratulated Samuel Eto'o for his new post at the helm of FECAFOOT. He assured the FECAFOOT delegation of the support of his ministry as they go about their mission and that the doors of the ministry are wide open to the football federation. He reiterated the need for synergy between the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education for the good of Cameroonians.

Samuel Eto'o said his presence at the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education was to make the Minister know he and his team are available to bring their own contribution to the development of sports. He said FECAFOOT has as ambition to give honour to Cameroonians and will work for the interest of Cameroonians. "Work has already started since yesterday. There is much work to be done. We will talk less and work more," he said.