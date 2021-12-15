Cameroon: Mbam and Kim Division - CERAC Reaches Out to Displaced Children

The charitable association of the First Lady was in Ntui to offer gifs to Internally Displaced Persons from the North West and South West Regions, yesterday December 13, 2021.

"Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of the North West and South West Regions residing in Mbam and Kim Division of the Centre Region say "Thank You" to Mrs Chantal Biya spouse of the Head of State, Founding President of CERAC, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, for her unrelenting actions to assist the needy." The message was clearly written on a banner yesterday December 13, 2021 in the locality of Ntui as a delegation of the Circle of Friends of Cameroon (CERAC) went to visit IDPs with food stuff and didactic material for their children. Leading the CERAC's delegation as personal representative of the First Lady of Cameroon was Mrs Mbah Acha Fomudam Rose Ngwari, Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Supreme State Audit. She is also CERAC's Regional Delegate for the North West.

On hand to receive the special delegation was the local and administrative authorities as well as the IDPs who had come from all the localities in the Mbam and Kim Division to say "Thank You" to their benefactor. On behalf of the IDPs Nfor Wilfred Tembong said "Thank You, Mrs Chantal Biya for your motherly gesture to us by providing school needs and food items to facilitate our education. Through the donation, you have placed literacy at the heart of development."

Nfor Tembong added that the gifts are coming at the right time as the Covid-19 pandemic has not made life easy for them coupled with the crisis in the North West and South West Regions which has forced them out of their regions to seek refuge in Ntui. He acknowledged the fact that the legendary hospitality of the people of Ntui makes them to feel at home. On behalf of school children he promised they will use the gifts to become good citizens for the nation.

Out of the 430 Internally Displaced Learners found in the Ntui subdivision, the Divisional Delegate of Secondary Education for Mbam and Kim, Jean-Claude Wouri said 95 to 98 per cent are from the North West Region. According to him, the massive arrival of learners required a paradigm of practices which are the cornerstone in the English-speaking sub-system examination. This is faced with some difficulties. However, Mr Wouri said CERAC's humanitarian caravan is timely with solutions to some of their problems.

Mrs Mbah Acha Rose told the population that after the 2019 National Dialogue, it was time to turn a new page in history and reinforce solidarity towards displaced people due to the crisis. It is within the national solidarity call by the Head of State that the First Lady sent a humanitarian caravan to Ntui. Minister Mbah Acha Rose said exodus is synonym to distress and poverty. That is why the First Lady cannot be indifferent to the sufferings of the 98 displaced families in the Ntui locality.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She particularly thanked the inhabitants of Ntui for welcoming their brothers and sisters from the North West and South West Regions and offering them an Eldorado to practice agriculture, study and live happily ever. She said the people of Mbam and Kim have perfectly understood the theory of "Living Together".

While calling on everybody to join CERAC in the solidarity train to assist those in need, Minister Mbah Acha urged the IDPs to continue to live in peace and harmony with their host families and communities by exhibiting exemplary behaviour to consolidate the spirit of living together.