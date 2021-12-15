Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Nineteen patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and Testing Stations in the Central and Southern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, seventeen patients are from Quarantine Centers (6) and Testing Stations (11) in Asmara, Central Region. Two patients are from Testing Stations in Assab, Southern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, nine patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (8) and Southern Red Sea (1) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities. Sadly, 68 years old patient from the Central Region has passed away due to the pandemic.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 7,449 while the number of deaths has risen to 64.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 7,675.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

14 December 2021