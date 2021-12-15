Uganda: Seminar to Nationals in Kampala

Asmara, 14 December 2021 - The Eritrean Ambassador to Uganda, Mr. Mohammed Suleiman conducted on 12 December seminar to nationals residing in Kampala and its environs, Uganda. The seminar focused on the objective situation in the homeland as well as regional developments.

At the seminar, Ambassador Mohammed gave an extensive briefing focusing on national security, political, diplomatic, and developmental programs as well as on the integrated resilience activities being exerted to foil external conspiracies.

Ambassador Mohammed further called on the nationals residing in Uganda to strengthen organizational capacity and enhance participation in national affairs.

The participants on their part, highlighting the significance of the seminar in developing the understanding of nationals in national and regional developments called for its sustainability.