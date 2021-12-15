Somalia: FEIT Chairman Welcomes Released 14 Seats By Somaliland and Jubaland

14 December 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The chairman of the Federal Electoral Implementation Team (FEIT) has welcomed the 14 seats released by Jubaland on Tuesday.

In a brief statement, the chairman of the election commission, Mohamed Hassan Irro urged for the process to be inclusive, free and fair.

"FEIT commends and thanks the State Election Implementation Team of Jubaland for promptly heeding our call to kickstart the HoP elections in their state," FEIT chairman Mohamed Irro said.

On Monday, FEIT called on leaders of three regional states to expedite the lower house elections after a missed electoral milestone.

Jubaland and Somaliland today announced 14 seats to be contested in the upcoming Lower House elections.

Read below the 14 seats released today

Jubaland

HOP 028

HOP 082

HOP 093

HOP 107

HOP 108

HOP I11

HOP 113

HOP 114

HOP 118

HOP 120

HOP 126

HOP 134

HOP 203

HOP 217

Somaliland

HOP 105

HOP 265

HOP 266

HOP 34

HOP 84

