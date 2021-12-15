Somalia: FEIT Chairman Welcomes Released 14 Seats By Somaliland and Jubaland

The chairman of the Federal Electoral Implementation Team (FEIT) has welcomed the 14 seats released by Jubaland on Tuesday.
In a brief statement, the chairman of the election commission, Mohamed Hassan Irro urged for the process to be inclusive, free and fair.
"FEIT commends and thanks the State Election Implementation Team of Jubaland for promptly heeding our call to kickstart the HoP elections in their state," FEIT chairman Mohamed Irro said.
On Monday, FEIT called on leaders of three regional states to expedite the lower house elections after a missed electoral milestone.
Jubaland and Somaliland today announced 14 seats to be contested in the upcoming Lower House elections.
Read below the 14 seats released today
Jubaland
HOP 028
HOP 082
HOP 093
HOP 107
HOP 108
HOP I11
HOP 113
HOP 114
HOP 118
HOP 120
HOP 126
HOP 134
HOP 203
HOP 217
Somaliland
HOP 105
HOP 265
HOP 266
HOP 34
HOP 84