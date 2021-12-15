Somalia: 40 People Rescued After Al-Shabaab Raid Mosque in Wajir

At least 40 Muslim faithful were rescued by Kenya police officers after suspected Al-Shabaab militants stormed a mosque in Konton area, Wajir County as they were just about to conduct the morning prayers.

According to preliminary reports, about five armed militants stormed the mosque and forced faithful outside later forcing them to walk through a thicket heading towards the Kenya-Somalia border.

Kenya police have revealed that it took the effort of national police reservists (NPR) personnel who spotted the faithful in distress and later devised a distraction as they fled to safety.

The gunmen meanwhile were forced to escape after assuming that a contingent of officers were in the area.

An operation to track them down has since been launched with police heightening security in the area.

Similar incidents have been reported particularly in areas bordering the Kenya-Somalia border with locals being encouraged to work closely with security apparatus in combating the militants.