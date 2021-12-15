Somalia: 40 People Rescued After Al-Shabaab Raid Mosque in Wajir

14 December 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

At least 40 Muslim faithful were rescued by Kenya police officers after suspected Al-Shabaab militants stormed a mosque in Konton area, Wajir County as they were just about to conduct the morning prayers.

According to preliminary reports, about five armed militants stormed the mosque and forced faithful outside later forcing them to walk through a thicket heading towards the Kenya-Somalia border.

Kenya police have revealed that it took the effort of national police reservists (NPR) personnel who spotted the faithful in distress and later devised a distraction as they fled to safety.

The gunmen meanwhile were forced to escape after assuming that a contingent of officers were in the area.

An operation to track them down has since been launched with police heightening security in the area.

Similar incidents have been reported particularly in areas bordering the Kenya-Somalia border with locals being encouraged to work closely with security apparatus in combating the militants.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X