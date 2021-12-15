Gambia: Imam Sillah of Laso Wharf Mosque Urges Young Scholars to Avoid Provocation

Ebrima Sillah, the imam of Laso wharf Mosque in Banjul, has called on young Muslim scholars to stop using provocative language against their fellow scholars particularly those who went through 'majlis' (non-formal) education system.

Imam Sillah made these remarks during his Friday Sermon at Laso wharf Mosque in Banjul.

He alleged that the current scholars who went through the formal education system in Saudi Arabia and other Arabian countries are the ones creating audios on social media to insult the marabouts.

Imam Sillah argued that majlis scholars and marabouts deserve full respect from the current scholars who got their Islamic education from Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries.

He said that anyone following the principles of Islam and Sunnah (doings) of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW), then the person is a 'sununia' (doer of sunnah).

He added that majlis scholars lay the foundation of Islamic education in the country through the principles in which Islam and the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) are propagated.

The Lasowharf Imam advised Gambians to distance themselves from tribalism in the country because it can set the country ablaze. He added that Gambians need to be careful about tribal politics because it can cause problem in the country.

He asked the gathering to compare tribalism in President Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara's regime to Yahya Jammeh's and then Adama Barrow's, saying "you will see a huge difference and in that regard, Gambians should be very mindful of tribalism in the country."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Legal Affairs Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Imam Sillah also called on the Inspector General of Police Abdoulie Sanyang to give a type of command that would not disrupt the peace and stability of the country. According to him, the actions of the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) against the supporters of the United Democratic Party (UDP) at Pipeline was uncalled for as those supporters were only at their leader's residence to show solidarity.

He added that the PIU officers in dispersing the crowd used teargas against unarmed supporters and they were unable to protect themselves.

He said IGP should be very careful because power belongs to Allah alone and he can take it from anyone who is entrusted with it at any time. He cited that before IGP Sanyang there were people occupying that position and there will be people after him.

He advised the IGP that any command he is giving should be guided by the dictates of Constitution of the country The Gambia as the police are there to protect citizens and their properties.