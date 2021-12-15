Gambia: Omar Colley Celebrates 100 Appearances for Sampdoria

14 December 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Scorpion's defender Omar Colley has celebrated his 100 games for his Italian topflight team Sampdoria on social media after their 3-1 home win over Genoa on Friday.

The 29-year-old Scorpion's vice-captain expressed delight at playing a century of games for Sampdoria.

"Thank God 101 matches with Sampdoria. I'm giving away a signed shirt for the best comment," he wrote on his social media (Instagram.)

Omar Colley signed for Italian side Sampdoria on 19 June 2018 from Belgian side Genk.

Colley started out playing youth football with Wallidan FC in the Gambian top flight GFA League First Division in 2010 before moving to Real de Banjul in 2012, helping them to win the league in the same year.

The Lamin-born player signed his first professional contract with Finnish topflight side KuPS in January 2013.

