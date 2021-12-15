Africa: Alieu K. Jammeh Bags African Achievers Awards

Gambia's High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, Alieu K. Jammeh has been nominated as a distinguished recipient of the 11th Edition of the African Achievers Award, under the under the "Excellence in Public Office" for his selfless service to the Nation, and outstanding innovative strive towards the promotion of the African Common Agenda.

The African Achievers Awards, is one of Africa's most prestigious awarding bodies which honours great African Achievers- including African Leaders, Young Achievers, Community Builders to Captains of Industries- whose works have had a meaningful impact on building the Africa of our dream.

The African Achievers Awards 11th Anniversary will take place at Kensington Palace, England on 10th December, 2021.

A correspondence addressed to him and seen by The POINT reads; "I bring you warm greetings from the Advisory Board of the African Achievers Awards. I write to proudly inform you of your nomination as a distinguished recipient of the 11th Edition of the African Achievers Award, under the 'under the 'Excellence in Public Office' for your selfless service to your Nation, and outstanding innovative strive towards the promotion of the African Common Agenda.'

The letter added; "I also wish to invite you as an Honouree at the 2021 African Achievers Awards Reception scheduled to hold at the Kensington Palace, England, on the 10th December, 2021; where you will be formally presented with your most distinguished honour. The African Achievers Awards is one of Africa's most prestigious awarding bodies which honours great African Achievers- including African Leaders, Young Achievers, Community Builders to Captains of Industries- whose works have had a meaningful impact on building the Africa of our dream."

The Theme for this year's ceremony, according to letter, is- "Mobilising Investment for Sustainable Development in Africa".

"The Awards ceremony over the years has become established as one of the biggest gatherings of influential and global African Achievers on the continent. Our Award ceremony has been rated by Forbes Magazine as one of the most prestigious award Ceremonies on the African continent."

Below are some of the notable Individuals and organizations who have been honoured at our prestigious Awards Ceremony:

ArchBishop Desmond Tutu

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma (Former African Union Chairperson)

. H.E. Jakaya Kikwete (former President of the Republic of Tanzania).

Dr Josephine Ojiambo (Deputy Secretary-General of Commonwealth)

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Governance Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr. Margaret Blick Kigozi. (University chancellor and sports woman. Currently, she works as a consultant at United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO). She formerly served as the Executive Director of the Uganda Investment Authority).

Late. Rilwan Lukeman (Former OPEC Secretary General)

Divine Ndikhuluka ( Former Chairperson Zimbabwe Chambers of Commerce)

Hon Dr. Walter Mzembi (former Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry/ former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Zimbabwe).

Late Prof. Attah Mills (former President of Ghana)

Mr Thapelo Olopeng (Minister for Sports and Culture Botswana)

Paricia Lamor (Co- Founder of the Black History Month)

Bill and Melinda Gate Foundation - SABC South Africa

Aare Afe Babalola SAN (Founder Afe Babalola University)

Kofi Annan Foundation

H.E. Wycliffe A. Oparanya ( Executive Governor of Kakamega, Kenya)

The African Development Bank (AFDB) etc.

MECCNAR Validates Draft Forestry Policy

MHSCCU disburses over D91M to members in 2020