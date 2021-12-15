Gambia Women National Team Resumes Training

The Gambia women national team on Monday 13th December 2022 resumed training at the National Technical Training Centre in Old Yundum.

The team is preparing for the resumption of Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2022 qualifiers.

The Gambia will travel to Cameroon for the first-leg slated for 14 to 17 February, 2022.

The second-leg is scheduled for the 18 to 23 February 2022 in Banjul.

It could be recalled that the women Scorpions beat Sierra Leone 3-1 on aggregate during the first round of qualifiers to book their place in the final round where they will meet the Indomitable Lionesses for a place in Morocco.

The Gambia is looking for her maiden AWCON qualification.

