Gambia to Host 4th Edition of Tambedou Kunda Family Association's Int'l AGM

The Gambia will host the 4th edition of Tambedou Kunda Family Association's International Annual General Meeting this year with over 250 members from Senegal, Mali, Guinea, Bissau, The Gambia with the Diaspora expected to be in attendance.

The meeting will be hosted in Bijilo, from the 23rd to 26th December 2021, under the auspices of the Khalif General of Tambedou Kunda family in The Gambia and Imam of Bijilo, Abdoukarim Tambedou.

Founded in 2018, the Association aims to foster harmony and development of the Tambedou Kunda family in the sub-region. Its membership is open to every member of Tambedou dynasty across the globe. Mali, who joined the Association this year, will be joining the 4th Edition.

"Strengthening family relationships is a Prophetic advice. Our annual gathering aims to bring closeness among relatives and nurture sympathy for one another," says Khalif General Abdoukarim Tambedou during a recent family meeting.

The annual meeting aims to provide an open avenue for interaction and communication among family members, promote harmony, dignity and good will among members, mobilise resources for the improvement of the individual and collective affairs of the Association, to work collectively in activities contributing to sustainable development of the group and to expose the young ones to the history of Tambedou.

Assan Tambedou, elder brother of the Khalif General and a member of the local organising committee said the annual gathering provides members the opportunity to interact and know one another. "Connecting relatives who do not know one another is important. It is through this that I came to know most of my relatives in both The Gambia and the sub-region," he said.

He appealed to all members to find it necessary to know their roots and relatives around the world by attending the annual gathering.

A representative of the Association's Diaspora branch, Ebrahim Tambedou said strengthening relative ties is close to godliness, saying the Almighty Allah himself has advised mankind that He put them into tribes and ethnicities so that they will be able to know one another and co-exist.

For him, the annual gathering has increased his understanding of the history of the Tambedou clan, while calling on other families to also do the same in order to strengthen love and peaceful coexistence amongst them.

Secretary General and public relations officer of the Association's Gambia chapter, Amadou Tambedou said the activities for this year's AGM will include recitation of the Holy Quran, profile of the Association, reports from member countries, history of the Tambedou, idea generation for the growth of the Association, member countries and socio-economic development of individual members.