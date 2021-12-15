Gambia: Kombo East Beats Sukuta United in First WRC Zonals Clash

The 2019 Super Nawettan champions, Kombo East, Satuday beat Sukuta United 1-0 in their first game of the West Coast Region Zonal Tournament.

Played at Kuloro Lower Basic School football ground, Kuloro's goal machine, Bakary Manneh's 38th minute goal gave Kombo East all the opportunity to defend their side to the 90th minute of the game unleveled by Sukuta United.

Kombo East came into the spotline in 2019 in their first appearance in that year's Gambia Football Federation's Super Nawettan and became champions.

They will now be facing Lamin next week Saturday in an away game for their second play while Sukuta will play against Gunjur.