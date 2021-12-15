Gambia: Gunjur Utd to Lock Shoulders With PSV Wellingara in 2nd Tier Today

14 December 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Gunjur United will today, Tuesday, rub shoulders with PSV Wellingara in their week-four fixture of the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field at 4 pm.

The Coastal Town boys are sitting 6th place on the country's second tier table with 7 points after their 1-1 draw with Young Africans in their opening league match before beating Greater Tomorrow Football Academy 1-0 in their second league game and Jarra West 2-1 in their third league outing.

The Wellingara boys are currently leading the country's second division league table with 9 points after winning their three opening league clashes.

Gunjur United and PSV Wellingara will both fight for the three points to maintain their unbeaten run in the second division league campaign.

