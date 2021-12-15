Gambia: GDC Confirms Evidence of Alleged Electoral Fraud

The Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) has confirmed that the party has gathered some evidence of alleged electoral fraud in the just concluded December 4th Presidential election.

Party Reviewing Evidences

"We are going to have a meeting today by 4p.m., and review the report from our electoral committee which was submitted to us this morning," said Ahmadou Kah, deputy party leader No2. "We have gathered some evidence and we are going to review them, he told our reporter in a telephone interview."

Kah further added: "During our meeting, we are going to decide whether to go with the evidence that we have gathered to court or not. But of course we did gather some evidence."

The GDC No2, however, didn't further explain what kind of evidence his party's electoral committee received from its party agents across the country.

The Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) and the country's main opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) are contesting this year's election results announced by the country's Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), which showed the incumbent President Adama Barrow winning 53.2% of the total vote cast. Both parties are expected to file their petition at the Supreme Court in Banjul for hearings.