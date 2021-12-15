Gambia: Health Ministry Gives Update On Entrance Into the Country

The Ministry of Health has announced it has updated entry health requirements into The Gambia amid the Covid-19 pandemic (Omicron variant). Although the variant is not yet identified in The Gambia, however, the ministry has shared the following information for public.

"Passengers who have been fully vaccinated do not need a PCR test to enter the Gambia. Such travelers are advised on self-monitored isolation and avail themselves to the testing centers for RDT test should they notice any signs and symptoms of COVID-19 or could call 1025 for enquiry. However, if such individuals have signs or symptoms similar to those of COVID-19, they will be required to undergo Rapid Diagnostic Test for COVID-19 at the airport.

"Category II: Non Vaccinated or Partially Vaccinated individuals: All these individuals will need a negative PCR test report valid within 72hrs for entry into the country. The same protocols applies to those travelers from countries considered as Hotspots for the Delta variant and such countries are: United Kingdom, Netherlands, USA, Italy, Denmark, Belgium, Germany, Japan, Turkey, Ireland, France, Australia, India, Mexico, Sweden, Portugal, Canada, South Africa, Switzerland, Spain, Finland [and] Slovenia.

"Category III: Passengers from countries considered as Hotspot for the Omicron variant will need a negative PCR test report and in addition undergo a PCR Test upon arrival at the airport. List of such countries will be periodically updated. The list of the Hotspot countries based on our national guidelines are as follows: South Africa, Botswana, Israel, Belgium, Hong Kong, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, eSwatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Angola [and] Zambia.

"The public is informed that all departing passengers will be required to adhere to COVID-19 testing requirement for the destination countries upon confirmation by the Port Health Officers or airline representatives as might be published.

"The Ministry is therefore, soliciting the continuous support and cooperation of the public in its efforts to contain COVID-19 in the country."