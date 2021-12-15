Gambia: Health Ministry Gives Update On Entrance Into the Country

14 December 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The Ministry of Health has announced it has updated entry health requirements into The Gambia amid the Covid-19 pandemic (Omicron variant). Although the variant is not yet identified in The Gambia, however, the ministry has shared the following information for public.

"Passengers who have been fully vaccinated do not need a PCR test to enter the Gambia. Such travelers are advised on self-monitored isolation and avail themselves to the testing centers for RDT test should they notice any signs and symptoms of COVID-19 or could call 1025 for enquiry. However, if such individuals have signs or symptoms similar to those of COVID-19, they will be required to undergo Rapid Diagnostic Test for COVID-19 at the airport.

"Category II: Non Vaccinated or Partially Vaccinated individuals: All these individuals will need a negative PCR test report valid within 72hrs for entry into the country. The same protocols applies to those travelers from countries considered as Hotspots for the Delta variant and such countries are: United Kingdom, Netherlands, USA, Italy, Denmark, Belgium, Germany, Japan, Turkey, Ireland, France, Australia, India, Mexico, Sweden, Portugal, Canada, South Africa, Switzerland, Spain, Finland [and] Slovenia.

"Category III: Passengers from countries considered as Hotspot for the Omicron variant will need a negative PCR test report and in addition undergo a PCR Test upon arrival at the airport. List of such countries will be periodically updated. The list of the Hotspot countries based on our national guidelines are as follows: South Africa, Botswana, Israel, Belgium, Hong Kong, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, eSwatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Angola [and] Zambia.

"The public is informed that all departing passengers will be required to adhere to COVID-19 testing requirement for the destination countries upon confirmation by the Port Health Officers or airline representatives as might be published.

"The Ministry is therefore, soliciting the continuous support and cooperation of the public in its efforts to contain COVID-19 in the country."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X