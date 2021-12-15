Tunisia: Mehdi Ben Gharbia Released, Prosecution Appeals - Court Spokesman

14 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Businessman and member of parliament Mehdi Ben Gharbia was released provisionally Tuesday by the first investigating judge at the Court of First Instance of Sousse 1, which closed the investigation, but the prosecution has appealed, TAP learned from official spokesman of the Court Moez Youssefi.

The prosecution had opened an investigation last October on former Minister Mehdi Ben Gharbia and 12 other people, including a financial director and an administrative director, for suspicion of corruption in two companies of Freight and Consulting owned by Ben Gharbia.

The suspects were charged with forgery, fraud and money laundering. Ben Gharbia was also charged with abuse of power.

