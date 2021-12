Tunis/Tunisia — Three more cases of coronavirus infection were reported Tuesday in the governorate of Monastir.

Thus, the number of infected in the region has increased to 40,194 cases since the spread of the epidemic.

Among these patients, 39,073 are cured and 1011 died while 100 people still carry the virus in the region, according to the latest data provided by the Regional Directorate of Health in Monastir.