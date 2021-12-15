Tunisia: Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to Make Two-Day State Visit to Tunisia Starting Wednesday

14 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is making a state visit to Tunisia on December 15 and 16, 2021 at the invitation of President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed.

"The visit will be an opportunity to strengthen the historical ties of brotherhood between Tunisia and Algeria and to anchor the traditions of consultation and coordination between the two countries' leaders on current regional and international issues," said a statement of the Presidency of the Republic.

It will also make it possible to foster the relations of cooperation and partnership between the two countries, added the same source.

