Tunisia: Govt Asked Labour Union to Approve Programme Based On 10 Pc Cut in Civil Service Wage Bill

14 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The government asked the labour union to approve an economic programme that mainly provides for a 10 percent cut in civil service wage bill, SG of the Tunisian General Labour Union (French: UGTT) Noureddine Tabboubi said Tuesday in Sfax.

A salary freeze for the next five years, lifting subsidies on commodities and the privatisation of public enterprises are additional thrusts of this programme which, Tabboubi said, was outlined at an ordinary congress of the regional labour union in Sfax.

Tabboubi called for disclosing the truth about the economic state of affairs in the country instead of raising the issue "behind closed doors."

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X