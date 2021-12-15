Tunisia: Govt Asked Labour Union to Approve Programme Based On 10 Pc Cut in Civil Service Wage Bill

Tunis/Tunisia — The government asked the labour union to approve an economic programme that mainly provides for a 10 percent cut in civil service wage bill, SG of the Tunisian General Labour Union (French: UGTT) Noureddine Tabboubi said Tuesday in Sfax.

A salary freeze for the next five years, lifting subsidies on commodities and the privatisation of public enterprises are additional thrusts of this programme which, Tabboubi said, was outlined at an ordinary congress of the regional labour union in Sfax.

Tabboubi called for disclosing the truth about the economic state of affairs in the country instead of raising the issue "behind closed doors."