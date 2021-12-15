Tunisia: Attayar, Ettakatol and Al Joumhouri Call Saied's Speech 'Tense' and 'Putschist'

Tunis/Tunisia — The Democratic Current (Attayar), Ettakatol and Al Joumhouri parties, on Tuesday, called President Kais Saied's speech delivered the day before "tense".

This speech is in continuity of the putschist approach of Kais Saied and cements the autocratic regime that will lead the country to chaos, these social democratic parties pointed out.,

The three parties agreed at a meeting in Tunis on the need to defend the rights and freedoms and create a space for dialogue between the various democratic and social forces to enable the country to emerge from its crisis and move towards a real democracy.

Issam Chebbi, Secretary General of Al Joumhouri noted that this meeting is held shortly before the start of festivities marking the commemoration of the revolution of December 17 / January 14 that Tunisians, celebrate this year, in a difficult context marked by the division between Tunisians aggravated by Saied, he indicated.

He said Kais Saied is pushing for a political project that recognises neither political pluralism, nor civil society, nor representative democracy.

Chebbi pointed out that rejecting the choices made by President Kais Saied does not mean return to the period before July 25.

Secretary General of Ettakatol Khalil Zaouia noted that the roadmap proposed by Saied does not take into account the economic and social situation.

In his speech, the President of the Republic sought to respond to the injunctions of international institutions that had set the roadmap as a condition for negotiation, he further said.

Zaoui who calls for the mobilization of social partners, the Tunisian General Labour Union, in particular (UGTT), believes that the "third choice" proposed by it is the best alternative for the consolidation of the democratic edifice.

Ghazi Chaouchi, secretary general of the Democratic Current said an autocratic regime is unable to fight corruption. On the contrary, several experiences have shown that this regime leads to the proliferation of corruption, he stressed.

The President of the Republic has taken advantage of the deterioration of the economic situation and the absence of a constitutional court to overturn the Constitution and seize all powers.