Tunisia-Germany - Tripartite Agreement to Innovate in Agriculture and Agribusiness

Tunis/Tunisia — A partnership agreement under the project "Innovation for Agriculture and Agribusiness" "IAAA" was signed between the Agency for the Promotion of Agricultural Investment APIA, the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and the Office of Livestock and Pasture (OEP).

The objective is to professionalise the value chain of the milk sector and increase productivity and income of Tunisian farmers while ensuring the environmental sustainability of interventions conducted, said Tuesday, APIA.

The partnership between the three structures will focus on the preservation of natural resources, adaptation to climate change, organisation and governance of the sector, capacity building and the use of digital solutions for better monitoring of farmers.

The project "Innovations for Agriculture and Agribusiness (IAAA)" is implemented in Tunisia as part of the global programme of the GIZ "Green Innovation Centres for the Agribusiness Sector (GIV)".

The overall objective of the project is to improve the socio-economic situation of smallholder farmers in rural areas through sustainable innovations to increase productivity and farm incomes.

In 2016, the milk value chain was selected as a priority value chain by the IAAA project due to its socio-economic importance.