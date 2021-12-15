Tunisia-Germany - Tripartite Agreement to Innovate in Agriculture and Agribusiness

14 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A partnership agreement under the project "Innovation for Agriculture and Agribusiness" "IAAA" was signed between the Agency for the Promotion of Agricultural Investment APIA, the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and the Office of Livestock and Pasture (OEP).

The objective is to professionalise the value chain of the milk sector and increase productivity and income of Tunisian farmers while ensuring the environmental sustainability of interventions conducted, said Tuesday, APIA.

The partnership between the three structures will focus on the preservation of natural resources, adaptation to climate change, organisation and governance of the sector, capacity building and the use of digital solutions for better monitoring of farmers.

The project "Innovations for Agriculture and Agribusiness (IAAA)" is implemented in Tunisia as part of the global programme of the GIZ "Green Innovation Centres for the Agribusiness Sector (GIV)".

The overall objective of the project is to improve the socio-economic situation of smallholder farmers in rural areas through sustainable innovations to increase productivity and farm incomes.

In 2016, the milk value chain was selected as a priority value chain by the IAAA project due to its socio-economic importance.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X