Nigeria: Seven Dead As Commercial Bus Catches Fire After Collision in Osun

15 December 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Shina Abubakar

Seven persons were reportedly killed in a lone accident that involved a commercial bus along Akure-Ilesa express road, Osun State.

It was gathered that the white Toyota Hiace bus conveying passengers from Zamfara state collided with a big billboard on the road median after losing control around 4:00 am.

The bus, which also carried two motorcycles in its trunk went up in flame after the collision around Osu junction, Ilesa.

According to the Osun State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Paul Okpe, seven-person were killed in the accident and four of them burnt beyond recognition.

"The accident happened around 4:40 am at Osu in Ilesa, 2kilometres from Brewery Junction.

"It is a Toyota Hiace is white in colour and 7 people died and four burnt beyond recognition," he said.

Meanwhile, Osun Amotekun Field Commandant, Amitolu Shittu said the incident happened while the corps was on patrol of Ilesa highways.

According to him, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle due to overspeeding and collide with a giant billboard on the median before going up in flame.

