Cameroon: Wouri Delegation of Communication - Open Door Days Attracts Public

The structure now has a Facebook page of information that seeks to attract foreign investments and improve on the country's image.

The Divisional Delegate of Communication of Wouri, Annie Rose Ebobisse, have been exchanging with men and women of the communication family and the public who turned out in view of knowing more about the Divisional Delegation and it's activities.

This was during an Open Door Days of the delegation from December 10-11, 2021 at the esplanade of the structure in Bonanjo.

The objective of the Days was to present activities and innovations of structure. These include a Facebook page set up in April this year. The page consists of news information about the Wouri Division. The aim is to have a platform of information from journalists about the division that favours foreign investments in the country, attracts more visitors and improve on Cameroon's image.

Activities of the Divisional Delegation, placed under "Sur Les Pas De...", consists of three major parts, namely, "Le Digital" which is gathering information and publishing it on the delegation's Facebook page; "La Photographie" an exposition of the activities and events of the delegation in pictures; and "La Presse ecrite" which is a presentation of the various newspapers in the division and a quarterly publication of the delegation called "Sur Les Pas De..." The first edition of this magazine was presented to the public on Friday, December 10, 2021 as a part of activities of the Open Door Days from December 10-11, 2021.

Men and women of the media as well as the public were curious to know more the importance of these innovations, which also reveals the vision of the Divisional Delegate.