Cameroon: Human Rights Promotion - Canadian High Commission Recognises Activists

Two laureates of the Irwin Cotler award were handed certificates for their valuable contribution to the promotion of human rights in Cameroon on December 10, 2021.

The Canadian High Commissioner to Cameroon, Richard Bale on December 10, 2021 awarded certificates of recognition to two human rights defenders as an acknowledgement to their works in promoting social justice, equity and humanitarian actions. The two laureates are Mih Bibiana Mbei epse Dighambong, founder of the Bihndulem Humanitarian Association of the North West Region and Mohamadou Bachirou Salé, founder of Cercle des éducateurs solidaires des quartiers réunis de Maroua (CESOQUAR) of the Far North Region.

Richard Bale said for the past eight years, the High Commission has within the framework of the International Human Rights Day commemorated every December 10, given out awards to human rights defenders who are working to promote a socially inclusive society. On the criteria of selection, he said brave achievements is what the High Commission sets out to recognise. "There are two sets of criteria, one is specific to the individual and their achievement. We look for human rights defenders who have distinguished themselves in their courageousness and effectiveness. We seek a balance in the selection since we have two awards and typically, we will look for one man and a woman. In each case, we believe that it is important to encourage these individuals who work in a difficult context," he explained.

Receiving her award, Bibiana Dighambong said the recognition is an indication that everyone carries a sit of humanity. "This award is very significant as it is an acknowledgement that there is a problem and we need to find a lasting solution to it. It is also a recognition of local leadership and the role played by women in building our communities. It is a sign that we all share in the common problem of humanity," she stated, adding that she is motivated by the values of respect, community building and compassion.

The increase in the number of widows and orphans, display of dead bodies on the streets and the killing of school children, she regretted which has unfortunately taken prominence in the region, is what she is out to fight against while providing humanitarian assistance to the underprivileged.

On his part, Mohamadou Salé whose association was created in 2002 in Maroua, Far North Region, said it is indeed an immense pleasure for him to be recognised by the Canadian High Commission. He stated that they work at protecting the rights of women (combating discrimination against women), promoting the rights of prisoners and have contributed in facilitating the establishment of over 3,000 birth certificates for children and other civil status documents.