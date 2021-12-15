Cameroon: Essay Writing Competition - , 70 Winners Get Scholarships Into Form One

They were selected from 418 applicants that took part in the exercise in August 2021.

There are 70 students who are now enjoying scholarship of studying in Form One in different colleges in Cameroon thanks to their ability in competing in a public essay writing. They were drawn from the South West Region, Obala, Goura, Nguila, Akonolinga, Bokito and Nkondjock with each of the named places producing 10 winners out of the 418 competitors that took the competitive examination in August 2021. The topic was "Identify and explain some of the causes of violence in our schools."

The winners were on Saturday December 4, 2021, offered their various scholarships in Buea. They were ranked into three categories. The first set got FCFA 80,000, testimonial and didactic materials, the second had FCFA 60,000, testimonial and didactic materials and the third got FCFA 40,000, testimonial and didactic materials. Tabot Sophie Yayah, from Mutengene, emerged as the best essay writer in Cameroon. She expressed joy for being in school through a scholarship and plan to excel in her studies so as to merit more of such scholarships in future.

The scholarship was in its 3rd edition and was intended to promote education among rural cocoa farming communities as all the competitors were children of cocoa farmers who sell their produce to Agroproduce Management Services (AMS) Mutengene. Etake Divine Ngaaje, AMS Country Manager, said their job is the buying and exporting of cocoa but they are concern about the welfare of their producers. Reasons they offered scholarship to their children so that in future they can continue producing cocoa in a better approach. "I am sure our scholarships are a great relief to the farmers and doing this is an indication of how we value education. Others should see and know that education is important," he stressed.