Cameroon: November Session of Parliament - State Budget, NW, SW Crisis Top Priorities

The November 2021 ordinary session of Parliament lasted for exactly 30 days.

Senators and Members of the National Assembly are since Friday, December 10, 2021 going back to their respective constituencies after having participated in the November 2021 ordinary session of Parliament that started on Thursday, November 11, 2021 and ended on December 10, 2021 making exactly 30 days as provided for in the Constitution.

What will forever remain after the parliamentary session is the 10 bills passed. The bill was the Finance Bill of the Republic of Cameroon for the 2022 financial year. The bill contained the State budget for the 2022 financial year that is balanced in resources and expenditure at the sum of FCFA 5,752.4 billion as against 5,480.4 billion in 2021, representing an increase of 272 billion (five per cent in relative terms).

The objective of the overall budgetary policy remains the medium and long-term sustainability of public finances and the proper implementation of the National Development Strategy 2030 in line with the presidential guidelines contained in the August 30, 2021 circular and the requirements of the new Economic and Financial Programme concluded with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

After the tabling of the Finance Bill in the two Houses of Parliament, Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute on November 26, 2021 during a plenary sitting of the National Assembly presented government's economic, financial, social and cultural programme for 2022 fiscal year. After presenting a balance sheet of the implementation of the 2021 programme, Joseph Dion Ngute stated that the programme for 2022 fiscal year will pay particular attention to strengthening the mobilisation of internal non-oil revenue, as well as mastering and improving the efficiency of public spending, in order to reduce the budgetary deficit from 3.2 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product to in 2021 to 2 per cent in 2022.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Conflict Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The November 2021 ordinary session of Parliament, especially in the National Assembly enters the annals of history as one in which on November 23, 2021, there was a special plenary sitting dedicated to the Presidential Plan for the Reconstruction and Development of the North West and South West Regions (PPRC) and also the reconstruction of the Far North Region. Minister Paul Tasong, the National Coordinator of PPRC took hours not only to present the reconstruction plan, its objectives, scope and its implementation on the field but also to answer flowing questions from Members of the National Assembly.

During the closing plenary sitting in the National Assembly the Network of Women Parliamentarians of Cameroon issued a declaration condemning the barbaric killing of three students and a teacher in the Ekondo Titi by separatist fighters. The House Speaker, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril on behalf of the entire House also condemned the attacks.

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Total Energies 2021 that Cameroon will host from January 9, 2022 to February 6, 2022 also caught the attention of parliamentarians who used the occasion to give blessings of the Senate and National Assembly to the event. After the session, parliamentarians also expressed their expectations.