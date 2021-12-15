Kenyan Startup Wowzi Secures $3.2 Million From 4DX Ventures, Andela Co-Founder to Expand Across Africa

15 December 2021
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Annie Njanja

Kenyan startup Wowzi has secured new funding to expand the reach of its platform, which turns social media users into brand influencers, to West and Southern Africa -- as it taps the increasing usage of social sites across the continent driven by the proliferation of smartphones and a deepening internet penetration.

Wowzi, which connects social media users with advertisers and provides consumer insights, has secured a total of $3.2 million from investors over the last few months, part of which includes a recently concluded $2 million seed round that was led by the Africa-focused venture capital firm 4DX Ventures. This was preceded by a $1.2 million pre-seed round.

Read the full story on TechCrunch.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 TechCrunch. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X