Kenyan Startup Wowzi Secures $3.2 Million From 4DX Ventures, Andela Co-Founder to Expand Across Africa

Kenyan startup Wowzi has secured new funding to expand the reach of its platform, which turns social media users into brand influencers, to West and Southern Africa -- as it taps the increasing usage of social sites across the continent driven by the proliferation of smartphones and a deepening internet penetration.

Wowzi, which connects social media users with advertisers and provides consumer insights, has secured a total of $3.2 million from investors over the last few months, part of which includes a recently concluded $2 million seed round that was led by the Africa-focused venture capital firm 4DX Ventures. This was preceded by a $1.2 million pre-seed round.