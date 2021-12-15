Egypt Reviews National Strategy for Combating Corruption At UN Conference

The Administrative Control Authority (ACA) reviewed on Tuesday 14/12/2021 Egypt's national strategy for combating corruption in the ninth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm El Sheikh.

Speaking at a session held on the fringe of the conference, Emad Zoghlof, member of the technical secretariat of the National Coordinating Committee for Combating Corruption, said the ACA's strategy comprises nine main goals and 62 procedures.

He added the first goal focuses on establishing an effective administrative apparatus, while the second objective centers on providing high-quality online services through the Digital Egypt platform.

Zoghlof went on to say the third goal is aimed at activating transparency mechanisms through launching Egypt's Government Services Portal.

Meanwhile, Mahmoud Badran, representative of the Justice Ministry, said the fourth and fifth goals focus on upgrading the legislative structure to combat corruption.

Ayman Mokhtar, who is also member of the National Coordinating Committee for Combating Corruption, said the sixth objective is to support law enforcement agencies to prevent and combat corruption, while the seventh goal focuses on increasing social awareness about the importance of preventing corruption.

He explained the eighth goal concentrates on activating regional and international cooperation in the fight against corruption.

Talaat Abdel Qawi, President of the General Federation of NGOs, said the strategy's ninth goal centers on the participation of civil society organizations and the private sector in preventing and combating corruption.