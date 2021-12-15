Egypt, U.S. Hold Expanded Meeting to Discuss Int'l Issues of Mutual Interest

An expanded meeting was held between the Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister for North America affairs, Heba Zaki, and a delegation of assistant US congressmen who are currently visiting Cairo.

On its Facebook page, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday 14/12/2021 that the meeting took up the key international and regional issues of mutual interest as well as Egypt's stance towards them.

Egypt's efforts at the Arab level as well as its dynamic action with the African states and as part of the African Union were also discussed during the meeting.

The meeting touched on Egypt's comprehensive vision in the human rights field and towards environment and climate change issues as well as the country's anticipated hosting of the UN Climate Change Conference 2022 (COP 27).

The two sides also tackled developments in the Ethiopian dam issue and Egyptian efforts to combat terrorism and as regards the nonproliferation file.

The delegation members asserted their keenness to get acquainted with Egypt's vision towards various issues, expressing their appreciation for Egypt's active role in achieving stability in the Arab and African regions.

They also affirmed their keenness to cooperate with Egypt at all bilateral levels and at international forums to support security, peace and stability efforts in the region.