Egypt: CBE Governor Meets Outgoing Kuwaiti Ambassador to Egypt

14 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) Tareq Amer met on Tuesday 14/12/2021 with Kuwaiti Ambassador in Cairo Mohammad Saleh Al-Thuwaikh, whose tenure has come to an end.

During their meeting at the headquarters of CBE in Cairo, Amer emphasized the strength of Egypt-Kuwait relations at the official and popular levels.

He also expressed his appreciation of the prominent role played by Thuwaikh during his six-year tenure in Egypt, during which he worked on bolstering the continuing fruitful cooperation between the two countries in all fields.

