Egypt: President Sisi Gives 3 Recommendations to Egypt's Supreme Council of Universities

President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi convened on Tuesday 14/12/2021 with the Supreme Council of Universities giving members three recommendations during his visit to Kafr Al Sheikh University.

One is "strengthening the mechanisms of sponsoring outstanding students and supporting them" to produce individuals who can contribute to sustainable development, and for the society to benefit from their knowledge, creativity, and innovation.

Second is fostering and facilitating scientific research to fulfill Egypt's need for scientific solutions to the challenges it faces, and the developmental projects it is undertaking.

Third is developing extra-curricular activities with the aim of building good characters, and raising awareness on the challenges and opportunities in Egypt.

President Sisi met Tuesday with the faculty and student ambassadors of Kafr Al Sheikh University holding a dialogue with them while having breakfast.

The president affirmed the state's keenness on enhancing the quality of education at public universities in parallel with introducing new ones nationwide. That is to supply qualified laborers whose skills match the market needs now and in the future, ensuring sustainable and comprehensive development is achieved.

The president further reiterated the importance of gaining awareness on contemporary variables and challenges internally and externally on the regional and international scales in addition to the care they give to their academic performance.

