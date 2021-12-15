Egypt Mulls Transferring French Experience On Anti-Corruption to African Continent

14 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Chairman of the Administrative Control Authority Hassan Abdel Shafy met on Tuesday 14/12/2021 with Head of the French Anti-Corruption Agency Charles Duchaine as they agreed that the authority-affiliated National Academy for Anti-Corruption would use French experts to transfer the European country's experience to Africans working in the sector.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the ninth session of the Conference of the States Parties to UNCAC (United Nations Convention against Corruption) taking place in Sharm El Sheikh.

The two officials discussed cooperation in the field of training - particularly on the use of the latest means available - and skill sharpening of anti-corruption workers. They also talked about raising awareness on the risks of corruption, and ways of combating it as well as matters of mutual interest.

