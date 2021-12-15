Egypt: Sisi - State Seeks to Help Young People Find Real Job Opportunities

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said the State seeks to help young people after graduation to find real and suitable job opportunities, through the development of university education.

During a meeting with students and teaching staff of Kafr el Sheikh University on Tuesday 14/12/2021, president Sisi explained that the enhancement of the university education's quality would positively reflect on students.

The president pointed out that he would visit universities in the next period to open dialogue with students.

The president urged students to enroll for majors needed by the labor market, for example digitization.