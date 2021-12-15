Egypt: FM Delivers Message to Cypriot President From Egyptian Counterpart

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiadis received on Tuesday 14/12/2021 Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry who is holding a visit to Nicosia delivering a message from President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi.

In their meeting, Minister Shoukry commended upgrading bilateral ties by launching the Supreme Committee for Egyptian-Cypriot Cooperation during Anastasiadis' visit to Cairo in September. The minister added that the exchange of visits among the officials of both countries on different levels reflects the mutual desire to push forward joint cooperation in all political and economic areas.

The Cypriot president and the Egyptian foreign minister discussed potential cooperation in the sectors of energy, agriculture, and transportation. They also followed up on existing cooperation to achieve electricity linkage between both countries in accordance with the relevant bilateral MoU signed in October, and others concluded among Egypt, Cyprus, and Greece.

It is noted that Minister of Electricity Mohamed Shaker had signed in Octover electricity linkage MoUs with Greece and Cyprus in the presence of the chiefs of state of the three countries who were convening at the ninth Tripartite Summit held in Athens.

In a similar context, Minister Shokry stressed the role of the East Mediterranean Gas Forum in fostering regional cooperation in the energy sector, extending greetings to Cyprus on the occasion of holding chairmanship of the organization in 2022.

On his side, the Cypriot president affirmed his country's interest in reinforcing cooperation with Egypt in various sectors, and aspiration to activate suggested projects, as indicated by the ministry's press statement.

The last time the minister of foreign affairs delivered a message from President Sisi to a counterpart was on December 6. The minister delivered the message to Senegalese President Macky Sall as he also expressed Egypt's readiness to share experience on chairmanship of the African Union (AU) with Senegal, which will assume the position in February.

Egypt Today