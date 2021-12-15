Egypt: President Sisi Holds Dialogue With Faculty, Student Ambassadors of Kafr Al Sheikh University

President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi met on Tuesday 14/12/2021 with the faculty and student ambassadors of Kafr Al Sheikh University holding a dialogue with them while having breakfast.

The president affirmed the state's keenness on enhancing the quality of education at public universities in parallel with introducing new ones nationwide. That is to supply qualified laborers whose skills match the market needs now and in the future, ensuring sustainable and comprehensive development is achieved.

The president further reiterated the importance of gaining awareness on contemporary variables and challenges internally and externally on the regional and international scales in addition to the care they give to their academic performance.

Minister of High Education Khaled Abdel Ghaffar stated during the meeting that 12,000 students graduate from Kafr El Sheikh University annually, and that it has 11,000 graduate students.

The minister highlighted that the establishment has been among public universities where the most modern fields have been introduced as it now includes School of Artificial Intelligence, School of Nanotechnology, School of Sciences and Fish Farming.

Abdel Ghaffar noted that Kafr El Sheikh University's Medical School encompasses 400 beds, and 13 operation theaters. That is in addition to the under-progress emergency hospital having 650 beds, and which has been completed by 50 percent. Also, 60 percent of a cancer hospital has been accomplished as it is expected to be finished within six months.

The president also attended a concert held by the university's School of Musical Education.

Egypt Today