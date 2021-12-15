Egyptian, Cypriot FMs Discuss Bilateral Cooperation Projects

14 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Delegations of Egypt and Cyprus discussed during a consultation session held on Tuesday 14/12/2021 in Nicosia all files of bilateral relations and ways to push them forward.

The session was co-chaired by Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said.

The consultations covered ongoing and proposed bilateral cooperation projects that were discussed during the first meeting of the Egyptian-Cypriot higher committee, which was co-chaired by the two countries' presidents in Cairo in September 2021.

The talks touched on bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, agriculture, transport, health, culture, consular affairs, investment, as well as boosting trade exchange in a way that reflects the distinguished level of relations between both countries.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, with the Egyptian foreign minister reviewing Cairo's stance as regards the latest developments in the Palestinian issue, Libya and Syria, in addition to the necessity of maintaining stability in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Shoukry emphasized the importance of cooperation to confront climate change, citing Egypt's interest in this regard which was reflected in President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's speech at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow.

He also pointed out to the State's efforts to shift to renewable and clean energy, and its endeavors to ensure the success of COP27, which will be hosted by Egypt in 2022.

After the consultations, the two foreign ministers signed a memorandum of understanding between the Diplomatic Academy of the Cypriot Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Institute for Diplomatic Studies at the Egyptian Foreign Ministry with a view to launching programs for training and exchanging expertise between the two sides.

