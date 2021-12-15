Namibia: Importing Cars Older Than Eight Years Prohibited

THE Namibia Revenue Agency (Namra), in collaboration with the police and the Roads Authority, is engaged in efforts to combat the illicit trading and fraudulent registration of motor vehicles.

According to Tonateni Shidhudhu, the agency's spokesperson, this applies especially to vehicles imported from outside the Southern African Common Customs (Sacu) area.

Sacu countries include Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, and South Africa.

"The importation of certain second-hand motor vehicles into Namibia, from outside the common customs area, that are older than eight years and registered in the common customs area for less than two years prior to importation into Namibia are prohibited," Shidhudhu says.

He says qualified vehicles are subject to import permits before entering the country.

Such permits are provided by the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade.

Before the vehicle is registered a motor vehicle clearance customs certificate is issued.

"Any registration of a vehicle that is imported contrary to all the relevant provisions stipulated will be deemed as illegal, and may be subject to forfeiture to the state, including a fine and/or imprisonment," he says.

Shidhudhu says it is the responsibility of the buyer of an imported vehicle to ensure that such a transaction is in compliance with all the relevant legislation.

He warns that buyers must ensure all the required documents of such a vehicle are authentic before providing personal documents for vehicle registration.

Michael Nieuwoudt, a senior private investigator/detective at the Namibia Investigation Services (NIS), has also warned against purchasing second-hand vehicles from agents who call themselves 'runners' in the motor trade.

He says 'runners' sell imported and local vehicles under false pretenses, either with the wrong year model, manipulated registration certificates, or the incorrect engine size.

"Last week, we received seven reports on cases indicating the scamming is still going on and is quite active," he says.

He says this happens mainly with Volkswagen GTI vehicles and vehicles imported from South Africa and Japan.

Nieuwoudt advises the potential buyers of such vehicles to contact his office for assistance to verify their authenticity before sales deals are concluded.

"These are not stolen vehicles, but vehicles with incorrect VIN or engine numbers. What would happen is that they (runners) would sell a Golf GTI for N$220 000 with a 2-litre engine, but in the meantime they would have swopped the engine with a smaller one," he says.

Email: [email protected]