Namibia: Marginal Increase in November Vehicle Sales

NEW motor vehicle sales recorded a marginal increase to 752 vehicles sold during the month of November 2021 compared to 714 sold in October 2021 and 700 sold in November 2020.

According to a report by Simonis Storm Securities quoting the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers South Africa (Naamsa), this could be attributed to the deliveries of a backlog in orders that local dealers experienced in recent months.

"Vehicle sales increased marginally by 7,4% year-on-year, and by 5,3% month-on-month in November 2021 with the annual increase mainly driven by increased purchases of heavy and medium commercial vehicles although only accounting for 2% and 1% of total sales respectively," said Simonis.

Passenger and light commercial vehicles account for most of the vehicles sold, representing 50% and 42% of total sales, respectively.

The monetary value of special purpose vehicle imports - for the transportation of merchandise goods - and personal vehicles for the transportation of persons, recorded a monthly increase of 172,7% and 30,0%, respectively, with most of the imported vehicles bought from South Africa.

Before the pandemic, monthly personal vehicle imports averaged N$240 million, post-pandemic, imports average N$152 million. On the other hand, monthly special vehicle imports averaged N$280 million before the pandemic compared to N$216 million currently.

"This is indicative of the supply chain disruptions negatively impacting Namibia," said Simonis.

"Most dealerships indicated that vehicle sales would have been higher in the absence of constrained supply/imports of new vehicles."

Simonis looked at how higher-end brands fared in Namibia in recent months.

BMW had no problems with receiving stock from abroad, because the group globally stockpiled electronic chips in anticipation of shortages. This allowed global BMW factories to continue manufacturing largely uninterrupted.

"However, BMW in Namibia is expecting stock shortages to become a reality within the next six months as the BMW Group's third-quarter deliveries decreased by 12% compared to a year ago," said Simonis.

About 60% of BMW's local clients do not trade-in their vehicles after the usual three-year cycle. This is one of the factors contributing to a shortage in second-hand vehicles, not just for BMW, but other premium brands as well.

According to Naamsa, year-to-date units sold for BMW increased by 68,1%, from 47 units sold in 2020 to 79 units sold in 2021.

For the next three to five years, BMW expects flat vehicle sales in Namibia.

One of the key challenges experienced by Mercedes is that certain features or accessories are not available due to a shortage of parts. Local vehicle sales would have been higher in the absence of these challenges.

Naamsa says year-to-date units sold for Mercedes increased by 31,1%, compared to the same period last year (from 251 sold in 2020 to 329 units sold in 2021).

Meanwhile, demand for the Audi remains high, and some clients use the 72-month vehicle financing option offered by local banks to purchase new vehicles.

Due to global supply chain constraints, the original equipment manufacturer suppliers limit the models and the quantities to be sold by dealerships in Namibia, seeing that suppliers cannot guarantee availability.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Audi expects supply constraints to ease towards the end of the second quarter of 2022.

According to Naamsa, year-to-date units sold for Audi increased by 12,3% compared to the same period last year (from 57 sold in 2020 to 64 units sold in 2021).

South Africa had a good quantity of stock of the Volvo to supply Namibia throughout 2021, which averted stock shortages to some extent.

Volvo typically has a biannual price increase, with 2021 experiencing a 1,2% price increase. According to Naamsa, year-to-date units sold for Volvo increased by 33,3%, compared to the same period last year (from three units sold in 2020 to four units sold in 2021).

Email: [email protected]