Namibia: Churches Speak Out Against Same-Sex Marriage

THE chairperson of the Coalition of Churches and Organisations on Ethical Social Justice, Shirley Magazi, says the coalition will not be blinded by emotions intended to manipulate the Namibian people, and is rejecting calls to legalise same-sex marriages.

"We reject the call for the recognition of same-sex marriage and homosexuality in Namibia!" she said.

Speaking at a media briefing in Windhoek on Friday, Magazi said there are no international instruments recognising lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and other (LGBTQI+) rights, and abortion as a woman's right, and all rights should be exercised in line with existing laws.

She said the grounds identified both in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Constitution of Namibia are clearly and intentionally defined based on the premise that human rights are God-given rights.

"The call from a certain quarter to recognise same-sex marriage and LGBTQI+ as human rights does not have its basis in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948, nor does it have a basis in the Namibian Constitution or any international legal instruments," she said.

She added that the essence of recognition and meaning of marriage is based on the value society accords the institution as a vital and indispensable component of family and unit.

"Therefore, to demand [the same] recognition as that of heterosexual [marriage] as if same-sex partnership is an alternative is disgraceful," she said.

Executive chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Alliance of Christian Churches in Namibia Dolly Nengushe on Friday said the Christian community accepts the LGBTQI+ person as created in the image of God. She said, however, this does not imply that the church accepts their sexual ethics as it considers them to be opposed to God's will for human social survival and self-propagation of the human species.

"As the Christian community, we love LGBTQI+ persons but their sexual ethics does not represent the values we hold as a Christian nation. These practices are in direct conflict with God's intent purpose of marriage between male and female for procreation for conceiving and raising children. On the contrary, the same-sex unions do not have the capability physically and biologically for the procreation of mankind," said Nengushe.

Pastor James Wallace of Gospel Outreach Churches said according to statistics globally, the LGBTQI+ communities have a higher risk of suicide, HIV-AIDS, sexually transmitted diseases, and eating disorders.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It saddens us that our current government is contemplating the legalisation of these immoral issues. Contemplating to legalise LGBTQ+, did we consider the negative impact that it will have on our nation?" he asked.

Wallace said human rights and women's rights should be in accordance with Biblical principles.

Youth One Africa Ministries in their statement said corruption of the mind and soul cannot find real solutions through legislation and intervention programmes.

"It contradicts Article 14 of the Namibian Constitution and Article 15 that speak to the responsibilities of parents over their children," read the statement released on Friday.

According to Namibia's Vision 2030, "Although Namibia remains a secular society, Christianity is the most popular religion, which holds promise for the moral upbringing of our children, and shapes the moral basis of our interpersonal dynamics, harmony and peaceful co-existence," the statement says.