Namibia: 84 Bust for Drugs Worth N$700 000 in One Month

THE Namibian Police have arrested 84 people in November for dealing in drugs worth more than N$700 000.

This was announced by national police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi on Monday.

Shikwambi said cannabis was the most-confiscated drug, followed by mandrax, cocaine powder, and crack cocaine.

"A weighted 41 339kg of cannabis worth N$ 413 390, 127 mandrax tablets worth N$15 240, and 686g of cocaine powder worth N$343 000 were seized," Shikwambi said.

She said crack cocaine worth N$900 were also among the confiscated drugs.

"The total value of the seized drugs is N$772 530, and a total of 84 suspects were arrested," she said.

Shikwambi said among the suspects were 67 Namibians, 12 Zambians, three Angolans, one Brazilian, and one Botswana national.

The police encouraged the public to refrain from using these substances.

"When these substances are found, they are unlikely to go unpunished," Shikwambi said.

The police further requested citizens to report drug-related criminal activities.