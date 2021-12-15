Namibia: Chelsi Flies Namibia's Flag High

LOCAL modelling and pageant experts have praised Miss Namibia 2021 Chelsi Shikongo for her dazzling performance at the Miss Universe 2021 pageant held on yesterday morning (local time).

Shikongo will be welcomed back by supporters at the Hosea Kutako International Airport tomorrow.

The contest was won by Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu, with Miss Paraguay, Nadia Ferreira, as first runner-up, and South Africa's Lalela Mswane as second runner-up.

Chelsi, who made quite an impression in the preliminary rounds, has had a bumpy start to the event.

Miss Namibia board member Umbi Karuaihe-Upi says she was impressed by Shikongo's performance despite tough competition.

"The competition was indeed very fierce, but she did exceptionally well. We are very proud of her and are looking forward to meet her at the airport," Karuaihe-Upi says.

Coming from a humble home, Shikongo had to jump in to collect money for her participation at the event.

She had to open a crowd-funding account and asked for donations.

There was also pressure to withdraw from the event in support of the people of Palestinia, but the 24-year-old international model eventually made it to Israel.

Gerine Hoff, a Miss Namibia judge, says Shikongo impressed the judges right from the start.

"I was one of the preliminary judges which selected girls for the Miss Namibia competition this year. Her looks, personality, body, demeanour and eloquence speak volumes.

"We were very excited that she could represent Namibia in Eilat at the Miss Universe pageant. Of course, we were hoping she would rock the world, but we are really proud of her. She did beautifully and she really kept Namibia's flag out there on the global market," Hoff says.

Luis Munana, a model and designer, agrees that Shikongo has done a brilliant job representing Namibia on the world stage.

"She's done really well. She was determined to make it to the top, and that in turn made us support her even more. It also helped a lot that she was documenting her journey every step of the way. I'm really proud of her," he says.

Odile Gertze, a former Miss Namibia, says: "Chelsi really did set the bar and standards high, and I am proud of the work she has done. I know that former title holders helped her with sound advice when preparing for the pageant, and you can clearly see all the hard work she has put into Miss Universe.

"She stood out and was noticed. She would have been an amazing Miss Universe, but everything happens for a reason. I believe she will surprise us and take on the world. Thank you, Chelsi, for representing Namibia with such grace."

Contestants from 80 countries and territories were selected to compete in the event, which took place in the resort city of Eilat, in Isreal.

The pageant was hosted by American comedian talk-show host Steve Harvey. - unWrap.online