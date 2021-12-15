Tunisia: Project to Prevent Floods At D2 Low Zone in Bizerte Canal Kicks Off

Tunis/Tunisia — The project to prevent floods at D2 low zone in Bizerte canal kicked off Tuesday, in the presence of Minister of Agriculture Mahmoud Elyes Hamza and Ambassador of Japan in Tunis Shinsuke Shimizu.

Japan funds this project with a TND 200 million credit, granted by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

This project is part of efforts to protect the infrastructure and citizens from floods. It will increase the storage capacity from 600 to 800 m3 per second, and thereby control flooding in Medjerda River, from Kalaat Landlous to Jendouba, the Minister told TAP. The D2 low zone extends from Kalaat Landlous to Laaroussia Dam, he pointed out.

Besides cleaning, the work includes building sand dams on both banks of the river and its link to the Mabtouh reservoir, as well as developing and building bridges and renewing drying equipment and water drainage, Hamza added.

The Japanese ambassador highlighted the vital importance of this project and the intervention in Medjerda River to secure the surroundings (residential and agricultural areas) against the risk of flooding.

Other projects are underway, including a study on expanding Sidi Salem dam to increase its storage capacity, he added. The diplomat voiced willingness to see Japanese private investment develop further in Tunisia, on the 8th meeting of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 8), which is scheduled for the second half of 2022.

According to a document of the Local Commissioner of Agricultural Development of Bizerte, the first instalment of the project to prevent floods in the area the D2 low zone provides for building sand dams at the level of the Medjerda River on 27 km from Kalaa Landlous to the Chafrou region.

The second instalment covers 30 km and provides for developing the Mabtouh Canal and building sand dams. The third instalment concerns the areas linking Chafrou to Laroussia on 34km; it also includes cleaning works and building sand dams.