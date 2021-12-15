Tunisia: Creation of National Rally for Salvation Announced

Tunis/Tunisia — A number of national personalities, politicians, independents and members of the suspended parliament announced the creation of the National Rally for Salvation.

The structure is designed to develop a project for economic and social salvation and a return to representative democracy, said Néjib Chebbi, one of the founding members.

This is neither a political party nor a political front, Chebbi told a news conference on Tuesday. It is rather a rally which brings together experienced politicians and a coordination framework to pool the efforts of national forces.

The ultimate purpose, Chebbi said, is to work on a social and economic salvage plan and champion the rule of law as part of a representative democracy which secures the separation of powers and safeguards rights and freedoms.

There is also need to put in place a government of national salvation and introduce reforms as part of a national dialogue.

"It is unthinkable and unacceptable to see one side monopolise the right to decide alone the country's fate, especially if it is a person who took advantage of the crisis to put the country on a chosen track," Chebbi highlighted.

The President mocked the Tunisian General Labour Union and was critical of the forces supporting in a speech on Monday evening. It is regrettable that it is impossible to speak about dialogue with President Saïed "as he rejects the whole idea."

Hsouna Nasfi, MP in the suspended parliament, urged all political actors and civil society to "come together so as to salvage the rule of law which rests on institutions, the Constitution, the law and the respect of legitimacy."

The founding committee is made up of 14 members, namely Néjib Chebbi, Ghazi Maala, Amel Ouertatani, Walid Jellad, Mustapha Ben Ahmed, Mahmoud el-May, Iyadh Elloumi, Fawzi Abderrahmane, Lassaad Hajlaoui and Mohamed Amine Saidani.