Tunisia: Tunis City's Future Plans Will Consider Connecting Habib Bourguiba Avenue to Sea - Mayor

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunis city's future plans will consider connecting Avenue Habib Bourguiba to the sea, said Tunis Mayor Souad Abderrahim.

She was speaking at the opening of the conference on the project "Tunis, Strategic Planning and Multi-level Governance for a Resilient Metropolitan Capital," held Tuesday.

This project, which is worth €2.7 million, is funded by the European Union, she added.

The mayor also mentioned the "Pearl of the Lake" Smart-City project. It is an administrative and financial centre that requires opening up onto a better environment, "especially since 70% of the southern and marine entrances of the capital belong to the State," Abderrahim emphasised.