Tunisia Takes Part in 38th Session of Council of Arab Ministers of Housing and Urban Developmen

Tunis/Tunisia — A Tunisian delegation led by the Minister of Public Works and Housing, Sarra Zaafrani Zenzeri took part, December 14, 2021, in the work of the 38th session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Housing and . Urban Development held in Jordan, says a statement of the Ministry of Public Works Tuesday in Tunis.

She also participated in the Fourth Arab Ministerial Forum for Housing and Urban Development, held in Amman, Jordan, on the theme "Towards Resilient Cities" .

Chairing the forum, Zenzeri emphasized the strengthening of Arab cooperation in the fields of housing and urban development, as well as the need to open new opportunities for the exchange of experiences and skills.

At the end of the work, the Minister handed over the chairmanship of the Council, to the Jordanian Minister of Public Works and Housing Yahya Al-Kasbi, according to the same source.

Tunisia chaired this council since December 2020, when the 37th session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Housing and Urban Developmen was held in Tunis.