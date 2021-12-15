Tunisia Takes Part in 38th Session of Council of Arab Ministers of Housing and Urban Developmen

14 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A Tunisian delegation led by the Minister of Public Works and Housing, Sarra Zaafrani Zenzeri took part, December 14, 2021, in the work of the 38th session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Housing and . Urban Development held in Jordan, says a statement of the Ministry of Public Works Tuesday in Tunis.

She also participated in the Fourth Arab Ministerial Forum for Housing and Urban Development, held in Amman, Jordan, on the theme "Towards Resilient Cities" .

Chairing the forum, Zenzeri emphasized the strengthening of Arab cooperation in the fields of housing and urban development, as well as the need to open new opportunities for the exchange of experiences and skills.

At the end of the work, the Minister handed over the chairmanship of the Council, to the Jordanian Minister of Public Works and Housing Yahya Al-Kasbi, according to the same source.

Tunisia chaired this council since December 2020, when the 37th session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Housing and Urban Developmen was held in Tunis.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X